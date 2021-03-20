Day two of the Mountain View Collegiate concluded Saturday as the Cyclones are now one spot away from being atop the leaderboard. Though their performance in the second round only earned them -1 overall, Iowa State now sits at -11 and six strokes behind the leader, Texas, for the top spot.
Top golfer, Liyana Durisic, shot -1 for the round and now sits tied for seventh at -4. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn also had another strong showing as she shot -2 for the day. However, she did not move up or down the individual leaderboard as she still sits tied for 10th place.
So far, the key to Iowa State has been ability to avoid a deficit. Round one and two has seen the Cyclones begin and end near the top of the standings. The team has not been top-three performers in the amount of birdies or pars made. Their success comes from the fact that they have avoided the bogeys many others teams have failed to do.
With Oklahoma State and Houston only one and two strokes behind the Cyclones, Iowa State will have to continue their play if they want to keep second place.
