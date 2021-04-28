The Iowa State women’s golf team will head to Stanford, California, on May 10 after being selected as the 9th seed in the Stanford Regional on Wednesday.
It has been a decade since the Cyclones played at Stanford for the regionals. The last time was in the 2009-10 season where the team finished 10th out 24.
This also marks the 11th year in a row that Iowa State has qualified for the regional tournament after last season's postseason was canceled due to COVID-19.
Iowa State enters the postseason ranked No. 41 nationally by Golfweek.
The region is headlined by top seed and number two nationally ranked Wake Forest. The field also sees familiar Big 12 foes like two-seeded Oklahoma State and 11-seeded TCU.
It will be an uphill climb for Iowa State as they will have to outperform their seeding and jump three teams to make the NCAA championship. Out of the 18 teams in the field, only the top six teams from each region will qualify.
Round one tees off on May 10.
