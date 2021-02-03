The women’s golf team concluded its first spring tournament of the season on Tuesday, as it finished 9th in the UCF Challenge. With a total of 882 strokes and +10 overall finish, this was not the most ideal start. With their next tournament on Sunday playing in the LTWF Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate, Iowa State should be able to learn from the UCF Challenge and adjust for Sunday.
Progressively shooting worse as each round passed, Iowa State was unable to make any significant movement up the leaderboard.
Out of the 17 teams participating in the tournament, Iowa State placed 13th in the amount of birdies made. The Cyclones have to be able to sink more birdies if they want to finish above the middle of the pack.
However, the Cyclones were excellent on Par 3 holes. Iowa State was the only team to finish under par. With five holes in the LTWF Intercollegiate being par 3, these holes could be a safe cushion for the team.
The Cyclones were also effective in making par. Iowa State ranked 2nd in the category which is a sign that the errors that cause bogeys and double bogeys were avoided for the most part by the team.
Tee time for the first round of the LTWF Intercollegiate will be on Sunday starting at 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.