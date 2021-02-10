The women’s golf team concluded their second spring tournament of the season on Tuesday as it finished 4th in the Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate. With a total of 867 strokes and +3 overall finish, the Cyclones made significant improvement in their second outing of the spring season.
The Cyclones got off to a blazing start. With strong play in the first two rounds, by the end of each round, Iowa State called the top five of the standings home every time.
The team also saw a breakout performance from freshman Charley Jacobs. Jacobs was the only player to shoot a sub 70 round.
And she did it twice. Going as high as number 2 on the individual leaderboard, her excellent initial two rounds consisted of 12 birdies and only two bogeys. Jacobs finished tied for 7th by the end of the tournament.
The Cyclones supporting cast around Jacobs also held up their end. Both Liyana Durisic and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn had top-25 finishes and Joy Chou just missed the mark by tying for the 28th spot. Durisic was one of only four to sink an eagle in the tournament.
The team was so close to pitching a complete game. With a strong two rounds in the books, Iowa State lost their momentum in the final round of holes. Thankfully, as the Cyclones went from below par to above, the extra strokes did not move the Cyclones down in the standings.
While their placing was not affected, a stronger third round could have moved Iowa State up a spot.
Compared to their spring debut at the UCF Challenge, the golf team has to be pleased with their improvement and performance. The Cyclones now have a month break until their next tournament and will be able to sit with momentum on their side.
The next tournament will take them to Tucson, Arizona, where they will compete in the Arizona Wildcat Invitational beginning March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.