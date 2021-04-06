Not much changed in day two of the Silverado Showdown on Tuesday, with the Iowa State women’s golf team stayed put in 9th place and are now +27.
It has been a struggle for the Cyclones.
Even though they have only played two rounds, the team has accumulated their highest score so far this season at +27. However, the team is not alone in the high score. Every team in the field is above par and of the 74 players participating, only seven are at or under par.
The strongest players so far have been Taglao Jeeravivitaporn and Amelia Mehmet Grohn. Jeeravivitaporn has led the Cyclones and is tied for 13th at +3. Mehmet Grohn is also in the top-25 as she is tied for 22nd at +6.
Much like the conclusion of round one, Iowa State has the opportunity to climb the leaderboard in their next round. The Cyclones only trail eight-place San Jose State by one stroke and seventh place Northwestern by two.
The final round is set for Wednesday.
