Iowa State's women's golf team struggled in its first invite of the season, finishing 9th at the Schooner Invitational.
The Cyclones were able to put that behind them and put together a solid first round in Austin, Texas on Saturday.
Joy Chou shot a team best 69, closely followed by Taglao Jeeravivitaporn with a 70. Together as a team, the Cyclones shot a 291 in the first round, just 2 strokes behind Baylor for the lead.
The Cyclones will look to continue their solid run in rounds 2 and 3.
Individual Scores:
Joy Chou - 69
Taglao Jeerivivitaporn - 70
Amelia Grohn - 75
Ruby Chou - 77
Ellie Braksiek - 89
