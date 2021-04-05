Day one of the Silverado Showdown concluded in Napa, Californi,a on Monday, with an up and down day, the women’s golf team sits in 9th place at +11.
Iowa State plunged towards the bottom of the standings at the beginning of their day. With two doubles bogeys to start, the Cyclones were in last place at one point. They finished the first half of the round at +11.
However at the beginning of the second half, Iowa State came out strong. In their first four holes of their second nine, the Cyclones went -5 and did not bogey once. They climbed the leaderboard and made it as high as 5th place.
After a strong four holes, the team’s fortunes would again take another turn and drag the Cyclones back down towards the bottom.
In their final five holes, there were more double bogeys than birdies made. Iowa State now sits three strokes behind 8th place UNLV and only one stroke ahead of 10th place Northwestern.
Iowa State is currently tied for the lead in made pars at 58. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn has been the team’s top golfer so far as she sits tied for 21st at +2.
Round two is Tuesday.
