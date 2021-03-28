Day one of the Bruzzy Challenge concluded in Argyle, Texas, on Sunday. Playing two rounds instead of one, the women’s golf team sits in 9th place at +8.
Iowa State was not in the worst position after round one as they were tied 5th and shot +2. Round one saw Joy Chou and Charley Jacobs have strong performances as Chou shot -1 and was tied for 13th. Jacobs shot on par and was tied for 22nd.
However, the second round did not provide the boost the team needed as they tacked on six more strokes to their score and dropped four spots.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn has been the best performer so far as she sits tied for 15th at par.
Another thing to take note of is that the Cyclones rank 3rd in the tournament so far in made pars as they have sunk 116.
With Oklahoma State running away with the tournament right now, they sit at -19 and are 14 strokes ahead of 2nd place North Texas, Iowa State can make up ground on the leaderboard. A strong round can shoot the Cyclones near the top-5 as 6th place TCU is at +6.
The final round is tomorrow Mar. 29.
