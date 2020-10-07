After a disappointing start to the fall season, Iowa State women's golf returns to the links at the Betsy Rawls Invitational in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.
The Cyclones look to improve off of their 9th place finish (out of 11) at the Schooner Invitational two weeks ago. This will be their second of three fall outings this season, concluding with the OSU Cowgirl Classic on Oct. 22.
Iowa State will join Baylor, Oklahoma State, North Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas State at the event. It's the Cyclones' first appearance at the Rawls Invitational since the 2014-2015 season, meaning this will be every players' first attempt at the course. The Cyclones came home with a 7th place finish out of 15 that season.
The team brings their same lineup from the Schooner Invitational of Joy Chou, Amelia Grohn, Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, Ruby Chou, and Ellie Braksiek.
