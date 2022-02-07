Day two of the UCF Challenge came to a close Monday for Iowa State women's golf, with the Cyclones ending the day in 12th place.
Liyana Durisic and Charley Jacobs both had a better round than their Sunday scores. Durisic shot a 73 (+1) after a 75 (+3) on Sunday. Jacobs had an impressive day as she shot a 71 (-1) after shooting an 80 (+6) on Sunday. Durisic is tied for 69th and Jacobs is tied for 87th after round two.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn stayed in the top-10, finishing Monday tied for 8th, after round two shooting 71 (-1). Jeeravivitaporn has a total of 33 pars and 12 birdies. On par-5, Jeeravivitaporn is averaging 4.45 strokes and is six under par.
Ruby Chou who shot a 70 (-2) on Sunday finished Monday's round two with a 74 (+2). Chou through round two has 31 pars and nine birdies. She is currently tied for 43rd in the standings.
Warda Rawof and June Song both shot a 75 (+3) round two. Rawof is tied for 76th, and Song is tied for 87th with Jacobs. Rawof has 32 pars to go along with six birdies.
Song has 30 pars and five birdies.
Iowa State as a team is shooting +12 on par-3, +6 on par-4 and -10 on par-5.
The team as a whole has 158 pars and 39 birdies. Wake Forest (-30), Kentucky (-21), Auburn (-19), Virginia (-13), Charleston (-12), NC State (-11), Michigan State (-9), Miami (-7), Kent State (-6), Houston (-4), and UCF (-2) are ahead of the Cyclones in the standings.
Chou, Jeeravivitaporn, Song, Rawof, Jacobs and Durisic will be teeing off at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday for round three. The final round can be followed on golfstat.com.
