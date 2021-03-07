After a one month layoff, Iowa State women’s golf will resume the spring season this Monday and Tuesday at the Arizona Wildcat Invitational in Tucson, Arizona.
Coming off a strong top-five performance at the LTWFHeroes Ladies Intercollegiate, Iowa State will look to keep their momentum for its third match of the season.
A two-day tournament, along with Iowa State the field includes: Arizona, Colorado, Denver, Iowa, Long Beach State, Northern Arizona, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, New Mexico, UNLV and University of Southern California.
It will be a mighty task for the 43rd-ranked Cyclones as six teams rank ahead of the team including No. 3 USC and No. 7 Oklahoma State. Along with the six teams, even though they are several spots behind Iowa State, Iowa will look to challenge and take its in-state rival down a spot as well.
Though its opponents may be formidable, Iowa State does have a reason for optimism.
Right before the pandemic cancelled the remaining of their season last year, the Cyclones’ last match was at the Arizona Wildcat Invitational. With a 6th place finish, sophomore Taglao Jeeravivitaporn had one of her best outings as she finished tied for 15th.
Along with Jeeravivitaporn and routinely strong performers in Liyana Durisic and Joy Chou, freshman Charley Jacobs, who had a breakout performance with a top-ten finish in her last match, is someone to keep tabs on.
