After ending their regular season with a seventh-place finish in the Silverado Challenge in Napa, California, the women's golf team will turn their sights to Sunday as they compete in the Big 12 Championship.
Iowa State ranked 38th in the nation and sixth overall in the Big 12 during its 2020-21 season.
Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas all rank within the top 25 and will lead off the first round at 8 a.m. In the second pairing at 9 a.m., Iowa State will pair up with 29th-ranked Texas Tech and 30th-ranked Oklahoma. Behind the second group, 45th-ranked TCU, 61st-ranked Kansas State and 74th-ranked Kansas will end the pack at 10 a.m.
Second- and third-round pairings will be based on team performances.
While every golfer has had an outstanding performance at some point this season, with a top heavy field, every Cyclone golfer must be on point if the team wants a chance at the top.
Taking place in The Woodlands, Texas, at The Club at Carlton Woods, this will be the first time the Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship will take place there. The first round will tee off at 8 a.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.