After a 7th place finish in the Arizona Wildcat Invitational in Tucson, Arizona, the Iowa State women’s golf team will play in Tucson again as it participates in the Mountain View Collegiate.
In a full three day tournament, the Cyclones will compete against a field that consists of the likes of Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Tulsa, San Jose State, Baylor, Houston, Tulane, Fresno State. North Texas, Florida International, Texas, Southern Mississippi and University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).
Out of the 13 teams participating, the 32nd ranked Cyclones have four teams ranked ahead of them, which number-nine Oklahoma State and number-eight Baylor. It should also be noted that No.27 Texas is coming off a dominant performance in their, and Iowa State’s, last tournament as finished with a -28 score.
The Cyclones were supposed to play in the Mountain View Collegiate last year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic in its early stages, it was the first tournament cancelled for the season. After this, the Cyclones would not play another game in their 2019-20 season.
Iowa State will look again towards their top golfer, Liyana Durisic, as she has been one of the Cyclones’ best and most consistent performers all season. Taglao Jeeravivtoporn is another golfer to keep an eye on as she is coming off a strong performance in the Arizona Wildcat Invitational where she had a top-25 finish.
Round one is Friday and tee time for round one at 8 a.m. MTZ and 10 a.m. CST.
