Iowa State women's golf prepares for its first outing of the year this weekend, its first since March 10 before COVID-19 shut down the college sports world.
The Cyclones will be heading down to Norman, Oklahoma, to compete in the eighth annual Schooner Invitational. The tournament will begin Sunday and wrap up Monday.
The Cyclones started off the spring season strong in 2020 before it got cut short due to COVID-19. Iowa State would tie for third at the Dick McGuire Invitational while winning the East and West Match Play. The team would also be awarded the Kim Moore Spirit Award, which is given annually to a student-athlete or team that went through significant challenges.
Iowa State would end the short-lived season ranked No. 50 in the nation by Golfweek and No. 51 by Golfstat. Head Coach Christie Martens is entering her 17th season and is one reason why the Cyclones are regarded as one of the nation's top programs.
Iowa State would also have individuals make significant marks both last season and over the summer. Senior Amelia Grohn finished last year averaging a 74.95 stroke average and would also compete in the U.S. Women's Amateur Tour as well.
The Cyclones also had four golfers finish in the top four in the Iowa Women's Amateur Tour this summer, with Joy Chou taking home the crown.
The Schooner Fall Classic will be one of three events for Iowa State this fall. The Cyclones will also compete in the Betsy Rawls Invitational on Oct. 11-12, and the Oklahoma State Cowgirl Classic on Oct. 22-23.
