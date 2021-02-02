The final day of the UCF Challenge concluded for Iowa State women's golf on Tuesday, as the team finished in 9th place with a total of 882 strokes and +10 finish.
The Cyclones did not move much during their tournament run as they fell to the back to middle of the pack home.
Iowa State performed the best on par threes overall, scoring on these holes with an average of 2.98 strokes per hole. They were the only team in the tournament to finish under par on par threes.
The Cyclones were led by golfers Liyana Durisic and Amelia Grohn, both of whom tied for 12th and 19th place in the medalist rankings respectively.
With the UCF Challenge in the books, the Cyclones will stick around in Florida and continue their season in Sarasota in the LTWF Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate on Feb. 7.
