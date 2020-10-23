It was a rough outing for the Iowa State women's golf team in the Cowgirl Classic on Thursday and in the final round on Friday. After finding themselves in last place after two rounds, the Cyclones failed to improve their placement on Friday, shooting 319 in the final round, concluding their weekend with a 948 team score (313-316-319).
Iowa State managed to not end in last place all by themselves, as they ended up beating Brigham Young by three stokes in the final round, tying them in 8th place.
Iowa State finished at a total score of 948, 12 shots back of TCU for 7th, and 57 shots behind the eventual victors, Baylor, for first place at 891 stokes.
Individually, the Cyclones were led by Joy Chou and Amelia Grohn. Both shot a 231 for the tournament, as both women tied for 16th overall. They both ended 16 shots behind individual leader Elodie Chapelet of Baylor, who was the only player to shoot under par at 215 (-1).
Iowa State Individual Scores
T16 - Joy Chou: 231 (+15)
T16 - Amelia Grohn: 231 (+15)
T26 - Taglao Jeeravivitaporn: 234 (+18)
47 - Ruby Chou: 252 (+36)
50 - Ellie Braksiek: 280 (+64)
This was the final competition for Iowa State women's golf for its fall season.
