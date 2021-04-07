The Silverado Showdown concluded in Napa, California, on Wednesday for the Iowa State women's golf team. And after their best round of the tournament, the Cyclones climbed up two spots and finished seventh at +35.
At the beginning of the day, the Cyclones trailed eighth place San Jose State by one stroke and seventh place Northwestern by two. By outperforming Northwestern by six strokes and San Jose State by one, Iowa State was able to climb the leaderboard and finish strong.
Much like round two, the team was led by Taglao Jeeravivitaporn and Amelia Grohn.
After numerous top-25 finishes in previous matches, Jeeravivitaporn finished with her first top-10 finish of the season. She tied for eighth place at +2. Grohn just missed out on the top 25 as she finished tied for 29th at +10.
Jeeravivitaporn finished tied for third in a number of pars made in the tournament with 38 and Charley Jacobs finished sixth in amount of birdies made with 10.
By the end of the round, a usual top-25 stalwart was missing. After an out-of-character performance, top golfer Liyana Durisic finished tied for 56th place at +18. This match marks the first time Durisic finished outside the top 25 this year.
With the regular season over, the Cyclones will have just over a week to prepare for the Big 12 Championship.
The start of the postseason will take place in The Woodlands, Texas, with round one getting underway April 18.
