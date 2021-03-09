The final day of the Arizona Wildcat invitational concluded on Tuesday for the Iowa State women's golf team with a 7th place finish.
In their third tournament of the season, the women’s golf team finished with a total of 882 strokes and +18 overall in its top-10 placement.
The Cyclones never wavered up and down the standings too much as they only made it as high as 5th place and as low to 8th place.
Led by top golfer Liyana Durisic, she was the only golfer to make the top-25 list at the tournament as she finished tied for 18th with +2.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn also had a good outing as she just missed the top-25 by finishing tied for 26th with +5.
It was striking to see how large the talent gap was between the teams. With a 91 stroke separation, University of Iowa finished with a dreadful +68 score while 40th ranked Texas finished with an impressive -28.
Though they finished in the middle of the pack, the Cyclones were near the top of the leaderboard in the amount of birdies made. They ranked 4th in the tournament.
The Cyclones will stick around in Tucson as they will face off in the Mountain View Collegiate beginning on Mar. 19.
