The final day of the Bruzzy Challenge concluded on Monday for Iowa State women's golf with a 7th place finish with a total of 874 strokes and +10 overall.
The Cyclones never got a ton of momentum going as they only could get as high as 5th place in the tournament.
Liyana Durisic, the Cyclones' top golfer, led the way as she finished tied for 18th with +2. Amelia Grohn and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn also had good outings as Mehmet Grohn tied for 22nd at +3 and Jeeravivitaporn finished tied for 29th with +4.
Oklahoma State, a team that Cyclones have faced off in the two previous tournaments, had the top spot locked by round two. With being at -19 at one point and a -15 overall score, the Cowboys beat 2nd place Texas Tech by 13 strokes.
The Cyclones ranked 3rd in the amount of pars hit with 175. Charley Jacobs also was tied for 2nd individually in made pars with 39.
The Cyclones will have a week break before they head up to Napa, California, where they will face off in the Silverado Showdown beginning on Apr. 5.
