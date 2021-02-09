The 2021 Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate officially became history for the women's golf team on Tuesday. The team finished in 4th place overall.
Though the team tapered out with their worst score in the final round, the re-energized Cyclones finished back in the top-5. Led by freshman Charley Jacobs, three Iowa State golf players finished in the top-25 and Joy Chou just missed by tying for the 28th spot.
While she lost her momentum in the final round, Charley Jacobs definitely made a statement on the tournament field. She tied for 7th and finished in the top-10 for individual performances on par threes and top-5 for par fours and the amount of birdies made.
The Cyclones also felt the impact of top ranked player, Liyana Durisic. Durisic just missed out on the top-10 by tying for 13th. She finished in the top-10 for her performance on par five holes and was one of four players in the entire tournament to sink an eagle.
There are a lot of positives to takeaway from the past three days as Iowa State finished in the top-5 on par fours and fives and finished sixth on par threes.
With a flat start from the UCF Challenge in the rear view, the Cyclones have concluded their second tournament of the season with the trend arrow in the right direction.
The team’s next tournament will take them to Tucson, Arizona, where they will compete in the Arizona Wildcat Invitational beginning March 8.
