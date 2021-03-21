As this season has presented middling and “almost there” performances, the women’s golf team has finally broken through and now has a feather to put in their cap for their spring season.
The Mountain View Collegiate concluded on Sunday, in Tucson, Arizona, with strong play all around that got the Cyclones a fourth place finish at -8 overall.
While the field consisted of 14 teams, from the very beginning, it seemed like Iowa State was competing against a field of four.
Texas, Oklahoma State, Houston and Iowa State had separated themselves from the rest of the pack as the fourth place Cyclones beat the fifth place Baylor Bears by 16 strokes.
Three standout performances helped the team propel to their finish. Led by top golfer Liyana Durisic, she finished the tournament at -2 and finished tied for 10th.
The team also saw strong performances from Amelia Mehmet Grohn and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn as they both finished tied for 12th individually at -1.
There was a slight slip in round three as the Cyclones were tied for second with Oklahoma State at the beginning of the day, but with the Cyclones being the only team to shoot over par in the last round while the other three top teams shot under par, Iowa State slipped to fourth.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn finished third in the tournament for the amount of pars made with 28. Also, Liyana Durisic and Amelia Mehmet Grohn each hit an eagle in the tournament, both in round one.
The Cyclones will rest until this Sunday where they will participate in the North Texas University hosted Bruzzy Challenge in Lantana, Texas. Round one and two will be on Sunday and the last round will be on Monday.
