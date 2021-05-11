The Iowa State women's golf team is looking for a late surge following the second of three rounds of the NCAA Stanford Regional.
The Cyclones entered Tuesday in 12th place out of 18 team teams, but a team score of 297 in the second round caused them to slip into 14th.
Senior Amelia Grohn leads the team with a two-round score of 145 (75-70). This score landed Grohn in a tie for 34th with one round to play.
Liyana Durisic and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn remain tied after two rounds with scores of 148 (73-75). They currently find themselves in a tie for 47th place.
Stanford leads this event by 22 strokes, after putting on another impressive performance. Stanford holds each of the four top individual scorers at the tournament.
In order for the Cyclones to advance to the championship event, they will need to climb to sixth on the team leaderboards.
Iowa State Scores
T34. Amelia Grohn - 145 (75-70)
T47. Liyana Durisic - 148 (73-75)
T47. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn - 148 (73-75)
T75. Joy Chou - 154 (77-77)
T82. Charley Jacobs - 156 (75-81)
