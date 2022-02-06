Iowa State women’s golf opened its spring season at the UCF Challenge on Sunday and ended the first day tied for ninth.
As a team, the Cyclones finished round one shooting 286 (-2) and are tied with No. 7 Virginia.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn started the spring hot as she heads into day two tied for second place on the individual leaderboard. Jeeravivitaporn is currently sitting behind Jensen Castle of Kentucky who shot a 66 (-6) Sunday.
Jeeravivitaporn shot a career low 67 (-5) Sunday and had a total of six birdies with a 33 on front nine and a 34 on the back nine. She will be teeing off at 8:45 a.m. Monday for round two.
Ruby Chou had an impressive first round, as the sophomore shot a 70 (-2). Chou had five birdies on the day as well as 10 pars. She is currently tied for 19th after the first round and will tee off at 8:45 a.m. Monday.
For the rest of the Cyclones, Warda Rawof shot 74 (+2), Liyana Durisic shot 75 (+3), June Song shot 76 (+4) and Charley Jacobs shot 80 (+8).
Rawof is currently tied for 66th, Durisic is tied for 75th, Song is tied for 84th and Jacobs is tied for 95th.
Iowa State as a team was +3 on par-3 in the first round, +4 on the par-4 and on the par-5 shot -1. Iowa State had 58 pars and 14 birdies after day one on the course.
The next two rounds of golf Monday and Tuesday can be followed live on golfstat.com.
