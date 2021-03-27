The Women’s golf team will head to Lantana, Texas, on Sunday March 28 as they participate in the Bruzzy Challenge.
The Cyclones compete against a field that include North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Houston, Texas Christian (TCU), Miami, Colorado, Kansas State, Missouri, Texas Tech, Southern Methodist (SMU), Texas San Antonio (UTSA), Tulane, San Diego State and Texas.
Looking to build off of their strong finish at Mountain View Collegiate, the Cyclones should have another crack at finishing in the top-three as the only teams currently ranked ahead of the teams are Texas, Houston and Oklahoma State.
Last match, Iowa State had an all around strong performance. Three out of the five golfers on the team finished in the top-15.
Led by top golfer Liyana Durisic, she has finished in the top-25 for every tournament this semester. Look for her to compete at the top of the standings as the Cyclones look to build off their last performance.
Round one and two are on Sunday and round three is on Monday.
