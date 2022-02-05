Iowa State women’s golf is preparing to start the spring season in the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Fla., Sunday.
The Cyclones will be facing off against a field of about 17 other teams.
Iowa State starts the spring season ranked No. 33 according to rankings found on golfstat.com. The Cyclones were ranked No. 34 nationally at the end of the fall season.
For the Cyclones, the players to watch out for are junior Taglao Jeeravivitaporn and Sophomore Liyana Durisic. Jeeravivitaporn leads the team with a stroke average of 72.25 as well as placing in the top-10 in three tournaments in the fall.
Durisic was second best in strokes on the team in the fall with an average of 72.75. She opened the fall season at the Wolverine Invitational with a victory.
The Cyclones will be facing off against No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 7 Virginia, No. 12 Auburn, No. 22 UCF, No. 31 Miami, No. 34 Kentucky, No. 40 Michigan State, No. 46 Ohio State, Old Dominion, UNC Wilmington, Minnesota, Houston, Penn State, NC State, Charleston, Kent State and Maryland.
