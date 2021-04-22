After the opening day of the Drake Relays on Thursday, Iowa State track and field and Head Coach Martin Smith already have their first champion.
Track and field veteran Abby Caldwell took home first place in the women's steeplechase. The senior from Waverly, Iowa, crossed the finish line in 10:05.62. This mark was good enough for a new personal record, No. 2 all-time in Iowa State history and No. 19 in the NCAA.
Another solid effort from the women's distance crew came from freshman Abby Jannette Schraft.
She had an outstanding final lap of the women's 1,500-meter run, going from third to first to take home first place in her section. Caldwell crossed the finish line with a new personal record, posting a mark of 4:23.97.
Finally, Smith had four entries in the women's 5,000-meter run, and three of them posted new personal bests. Dana Feyen, seventh, posted a time of 16:29.61; Grace Dickel, 10th, finished in 16:33.84; and Brenna Cohoon crossed the finish line in 16:42.60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.