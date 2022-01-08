Coming off a road win over ranked Oklahoma, Iowa State women’s basketball had high confidence ahead of a home matchup against 4-5 Texas Christian University on Saturday.
The Cyclones improved to 3-0 after controlling every aspect of the game versus TCU, winning the game by a score of 78-47.
An early 7-0 run provided the Cyclones with the boost they needed to pull ahead 11-4 at the media timeout in the first quarter. Shooting just 4-18 in the first, it was clear to see that the 20-10 deficit to end the quarter was created due to a lack of scoring.
Another strong defensive quarter in the second helped the Cyclones advance the lead to 38-18 and the team would not look back. The first half showcased Iowa State’s ability to get to the free throw line this season, shooting 15-18 in the first half, while TCU made just one of four attempts.
Morgan Kane came alive in the third quarter, dropping eight points on 3-3 shooting to go along with four rebounds. Kane would finish with 17 points and six rebounds with 14 points coming in the second half.
Any doubt that Iowa State would win the game disappeared early in the fourth as the Cyclones opened the quarter on a 10-0 run to extend the lead to 70-37. The starters were then removed from the game, and the Cyclones went on to win 78-47.
Ashley Joens led the team in scoring with 21, but did not have her best shooting performance, shooting 6-16 and 1-9 from three. Joens made up for the missed shots by shooting 8-8 from the free throw line.
The next matchup for Iowa State will come at Kansas State on Tuesday in a game that could be for the top spot in the Big 12 standings.
