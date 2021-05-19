Bill Fennelly, head coach of the Iowa State women's basketball team, has reached an agreement to add two more years to his contract. The terms of the deal are currently unknown, but it extends Fennelly's deal through the 2026-27 season.
Jamie Pollard expressed his excitement after having dinner with Fennelly on Tuesday.
"During those discussions, we mutually agreed to extend his contract through 2027 in order to send a clear message to recruits, student-athletes, his staff, and our fans that Coach Fennelly will continue leading our women's basketball program for the foreseeable future."
RELEASE | Head Coach Bill Fennelly Agrees To A Contract Extension To 2027🔗 https://t.co/Fl4j83KEeG#Cyclones | #IowaStateWay🌪️🏀🌪️— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) May 19, 2021
Iowa State finished the 2020-21 season at 17-11 (12-6 in Big 12 play).
The Cyclones earned a seven seed in the NCAA tournament and advanced to the round of 32 after defeating tenth-seeded Michigan State 79-75. The team went on to lose in an overtime thriller against second-seeded Texas A & M.
Bill Fennelly also hit 700 career wins last season, finishing the season with 706. Next season will be the 27th for Fennelly as a Cyclone.
