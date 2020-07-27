2021 three-star safety recruit Winsome Frazier became Iowa State football's 18th commit in the class of 2021 when he announced his commitment to Iowa State on Saturday.
1000%💛❤️blessed @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/M8t2rMzUqq— 🦁 (@wfrazierjr) July 25, 2020
Frazier, out of Palm Beach Lakes High School in Palm Beach, Florida, chose Iowa State over Central Florida (UCF), Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Maryland, Marshall, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Southern Florida (USF) and Tennessee State.
According to a CycloneAlert article posted Saturday, "Frazier previously told CycloneAlert that Iowa State was recruiting him to play at cornerback."
247sports.com lists Frazier as a three-star recruit and grades him 85.38 out of 100.
After committing to Iowa State on Saturday, Frazier told CycloneAlert he's "been talking with coach [Matt] Caponi" who is Iowa State's cornerbacks coach.
According to the CycloneAlert article Frazier said, "He's (Caponi) been talking to me every day, sending me videos of the campus and showing a lot of love. So we're doing good. ... He's been telling me that when I get up there I could be a starter, a starting corner.”
With the signing of Frazier, Iowa State has 18 commits in the class of 2021, 10 on the defensive side of the ball and eight on the offensive side of the ball.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 185 pounds, Frazier's size is one of the things that makes him stand out in the secondary.
Frazier is ranked 69th best safety in the country and the best safety Iowa State has signed thus far.
Iowa State has signed two other safeties in the class of 2021, Beau Freyler, who is ranked as the 86th best safety in the country, and junior college (JUCO) recruit Ben Langston.
Currently, the Iowa State recruiting class of 2021 is ranked 48th in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and fifth out of the 10 Big 12 teams.
Iowa State's class of 2021 is on par with previous recruiting classes. Both the 2019 and 2020 recruiting class were ranked 46th in NCAA FBS football and fifth in the Big 12.
With five months away from the college football early signing period, Iowa State's recruiting class is already filling up, for now.
Normally a college football recruiting class consists of 20 to 25 high school or JUCO recruits, Iowa State currently has 18 commits. In the 2019 and 2020 recruiting class, Iowa State signed 23 recruits.
With 18 recruits in the class of 2021, Iowa State is close to having a full recruiting class, however, things could change if a player decides to decommit from Iowa State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.