After serving a year as a graduate assistant at Iowa State during the 2019-20 wrestling season, Willie Miklus is making a jump to the Big 10 and joining Michigan State University as an assistant coach under Head Coach Roger Chandler.
Miklus made the announcement via Twitter on Friday afternoon.
Time to announce a career change, I accepted the assistant coaching position at Michigan State University! I am beyond excited to get started with my coaching career! It will be hard to leave my Iowa State Family but I am happy to start a new chapter as well, Go Spartans! pic.twitter.com/cBINOlIbx8— Willie Miklus (@wmiklus) June 5, 2020
The Spartans are adding a guy to the coaching bench that's coming off of a storied collegiate career with Missouri and Iowa State.
Miklus finished his collegiate career as a four-time NCAA All-American, with three coming from his time at Missouri and the last coming during his redshirt senior season at Iowa State.
During his final season at Iowa State, Miklus recorded his 100th collegiate career win during his 2018-19 season that saw him finish 27-6 (12-2 in Big 12 duals), finishing as the runner-up at the Big 12 Champions at 197 pounds and finishing as one of Head Coach Kevin Dresser's first All-Americans since joining Iowa State.
On top of that, Michigan State is adding a guy that finished as a three-time Academic All-MAC Team member (2015, 2016, 2018), MAC Freshman of the Year (2015) and a MAC Champion at 197 (2018).
