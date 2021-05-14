The Iowa State softball team played their first two games of the Big 12 Championship on Friday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Cyclones kicked off the afternoon with a game against 10th ranked Texas.
The Longhorns got off to a strong start in the first, as Lauren Burke singled off of Junior pitcher, Shannon Mortimer, scoring Janae Jefferson.
In the top of the fourth inning, Alesia Ranches singled up the middle to tie the game at one. This capped off a three-hit inning, and the first three hits for Iowa State for the game.
Texas answered back in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single from McKenzie Parker and an RBI double by Colleen Sullivan, giving the Longhorns a 3-1 lead.
Texas tacked on another four runs in the sixth including home runs by Kaitlyn Washington and McKenzie Parker.
Iowa State rallied for three runs in the final inning, but it was not enough as they went on to lose 7-4.
Cyclone pitcher Ellie Spelhaug took the mound for the second game of the day against ninth ranked Oklahoma State.
The Cowgirls opened the scoring with a second inning solo home run off the bat of Sydney Pennington.
Shortstop Sami Williams tied the game at one in the bottom of the third with a home run to left field. This was Williams 66th career home run, which is the second most in Big 12 history.
This homerun also gave Williams the record for RBIs in a season at Iowa State with 53.
Milaysia Ochoa kept the game tied by making a phenomenal play, robbing an Oklahoma State home run in the fifth inning.
With the game tied in the bottom of the fifth, Sami Williams hit her second solo home run of the evening. This gave the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.
Kali Gose extended the Cyclone lead to 3-1 by manufacturing a run on a first and third play. Mikayla Ramos stole second allowing Gose to go home.
Down to their final out, Chyenne Factor drove in a pair of runs on a triple to the game.
Alysen Febrey and Hayley Busby hit back-to-back home runs, leading the Cowgirls to a 6-3 victory.
Iowa State rallied for two in the bottom of the seventh, but went on to lose 6-5.
The Cyclones will play Baylor in the 5th place game on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. CT.
