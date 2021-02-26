With the long awaited return of the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Indoor Championships, Iowa State was ready in the first day of competition on Friday.
Sophomore transfer Wesley Kiptoo earned his first career Big 12 Track and Field title and in comfortable fashion.
Kiptoo took home first place in the 5k, with a time of 13:42.52. This mark was also 13 seconds ahead of second place finisher Isai Rodriguez. In addition to this, Kiptoo is now No. 3 all time in the 5k for Iowa State behind Cyclone legends Edwin Kurgat and Jonah Koech.
Another Iowa State runner to earn a Big 12 Championship was junior Callie Logue.
Logue is no stranger to what a Big 12 title feels like as this was her eight. Logue would go on to finish first place in the 5k with a time of 16:27.10. She is now back to back Big 12 Indoor 5k champion, as she won it her freshman year.
Events will resume again Saturday at 11 a.m.
