Sophomore transfer, Wesley Kiptoo, capped off his weekend at the Razorback Invitational by setting a new school record in the 3,000-meter run.
Kiptoo would finish the race in third place, with a time of 7:48.36. This mark would be good enough to beat the former record set by Edwin Kurgat in 2020 at the Millrose games. This time also puts Kiptoo at the No. 4 spot in the NCAA.
Iowa State also had solid performances from their mid distance crew. Alex Lomong, 1:50.11, and Tanner Anderson, 1:51.19, took 3rd and 4th overall respectively in the 800-meter dash. Junior David Thompson would also go on to win his section with a new PR of 1:53.04.
Iowa State will have the weekend off next week and will be back in action February 12th and 13th at the Iowa State Classic.
