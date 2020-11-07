In the second day of Iowa State’s doubleheader against West Virginia, the Cyclones were swept by the Mountaineers three sets to none.
After a match that went to five sets Friday night, Saturday’s match was finished in three.
The first set was close, as the Cyclones didn't let the Mountaineers get up by more than four most of the set and getting within one multiple times. West Virginia got to set point as Iowa State sat at 18, but the Cyclones fought to 20 until the Mountaineers ultimately put it away after a block from Emmy Ogogor and won the set 25-20.
The second set was even closer than the first. West Virginia started out with the lead, but Iowa State quickly fought back to take over. It was a back-and-forth fight all the way up to the end, with each team tying it up and taking the lead and vice versa.
The shift came late in the set when West Virginia challenged a call that a kill by Kristin Lux was not tipped. The Mountaineers won the challenge and got that point and the final two points as well with an ace from Lux that the Cyclones thought would be out-of-bounds and a double block from Briana Lynch and Ogogor. West Virginia won set two 25-22.
With Iowa State in a must-win situation to push the match to a fourth set, it was the Mountaineers who came out of the third set with a strong lead. West Virginia took a 5-10 lead early on over Iowa State, but Iowa State fought back to bring the Cyclones within two.
That didn’t last long however as the Mountaineers pulled away and kept a lead for the second half of the set, with their largest lead of the night coming when they went up by nine points sitting at match point. Junior right side hitter Eleanor Holthaus kept the Cyclones in it with a kill, but West Virginia won it a point later 25-16 after Iowa State got called for four touches.
Holthaus led the team in kills with nine and hitting percentage (minimum 10 total attempts) with a .304 hitting percentage. Iowa State had an overall .090 hitting percentage on the night.
West Virginia’s Kristin Lux led the Mountaineers with 12 total kills, but it was Briana Lynch who led the team in hitting percentage (minimum 10 total attempts) with a .500 percentage. The Mountaineers had a .214 hitting percentage on the night.
Holthaus also led the team in points with nine-and-a-half, while Lux led the Mountaineers with 13.5 points.
Senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera led Iowa State in blocks with two, while Lynch also led the Mountaineers in blocks with five. Iowa State had three total blocks while West Virginia had seven total blocks.
The Cyclones will be back at Hilton Coliseum next Friday and Saturday to take on Kansas.
