In the second night of Iowa State's doubleheader against Texas, the Cyclones went down 3-0.
The Texas Longhorns remain undefeated after they swept the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday night. The Cyclones are now 2-4.
Iowa State kept it close throughout the first set, tying it up at 22 after an ace from junior right side hitter Eleanor Holthaus, but Texas went on a 3-0 run to end the set and won the first one 25-22.
The score made it look closer than the second set was, as the Longhorns got out to an early 10-5 lead over the Cyclones, but Iowa State fought its way back to bring the score the score within 3.
Texas once again extended the lead to 19-14 but Iowa State wouldn't let the Longhorns go easily, getting as close as within one before the Longhorns took the set 25-22 with a kill from sophomore middle blocker Molly Phillips and an attacking error from Iowa State.
The third and final set was close in the beginning until late in the set when the Longhorns went on a run and went up 21-15 after a kill from junior middle blocker Brionne Butler.
The Cyclones came back after a pair of kills from sophomore outside hitter Kenzie Mantz brought them within two, but the rest was mostly Texas as they finished the set 25-21 and won the match 3-0.
Despite the 3-0 loss, Iowa State kept it close with Texas in kills, recording 42 kills to Texas' 45.
However, the Cyclones were outmatched in hitting percentage and blocks. Texas had a .337 hitting percentage compared to Iowa State's .202 percentage and the Longhorns had nine blocks on the night whereas the Cyclones had two.
Senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera led the team in kills with 10, and junior outside hitter Logan Eggleston led Texas with 16.
Redshirt junior middle blocker Avery Rhodes was the leader in hitting percentage with a .429, while Phillips led Texas with a .571.
The Cyclones will have a bye week next week and their next game will be Oct. 23 and 24 at Hilton Coliseum against Baylor.
