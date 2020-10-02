Brooke Andersen and Eleanor Holthaus put on a show in Iowa State's win over Texas Tech Friday night.
The match went to four sets as Iowa State won the first set and Texas Tech the second, but the Cyclones rallied and finished the final two sets to finish the night 3-1.
Iowa State started the night out strong by winning the first set 25-17. Junior outside hitter Brooke Andersen tallied her eighth kill of the night to win the set.
Texas Tech was up most of set two, but Iowa State kept it interesting at the end and started a comeback until a kill by senior outside hitter Samantha Sanders ended the set, giving Tech the 25-21 set win.
Iowa State carried its momentum from the comeback into set three and made quick work of the Lady Raiders. The Cyclones won the third set 25-13 after junior right side hitter Eleanor Holthaus recorded a kill for the set point and sophomore outside hitter Annie Hatch finished the set with a kill.
Iowa State and Texas Tech went back and fourth in the fourth set, one pulling ahead and then tying it up again and vice versa, until Andersen recorded her 16th kill of the night to make the score 22-20. Three more attacking errors by Texas Tech ended the set 25-20 and ended the night and gave the Cyclones the 3-1 match win.
Offensively, Iowa State had a good night. The Cyclones recorded 57 kills with a .279 hitting percentage.
Andersen led the team in kills with 16 while also recording her career high in the fourth set, surpassing her former career high in kills, which was 13.
Holthaus was second on the leaderboard in kills with 13 and also tallied a double-double, coming in second on the team in digs as well with 13. She was also the leader in hitting percentage for the night with a .650 percentage.
Texas Tech recorded 39 kills for the night and a .142 hitting percentage in comparison.
Iowa State had eight total blocks over the four sets, with redshirt junior middle blocker Avery Rhodes leading the team with four, and Texas Tech tallied six total blocks throughout the night.
Iowa State will play Texas Tech again at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Hilton Coliseum. The game will be available to watch on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
