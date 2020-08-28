Iowa State volleyball released its schedule for the 2020 season Friday.
The Cyclones will have a conference-only schedule with 16 matches — eight home and eight away — just like every other other team in the Big 12 Conference, according to Cyclones.com.
To limit travel and the spread of COVID-19, the format for the season will be different than usual. Teams will play eight doubleheaders — playing the same team two days in a row at the same place — and 14 of Iowa State's 16 matches will be on a Friday and the next Saturday.
The Cyclones will begin their season Sept. 25 and 26 away against Kansas State. Their home opener will be the following weekend Oct. 2 and 3 against Texas Tech.
Iowa State's only Thursday-Friday matchup will be Oct. 8 and 9 away against Texas.
The Cyclones' final home matchup will be against Kansas on Nov. 13 and 14 and they will conclude their season Nov. 20 and 21 away against TCU.
There will be no NCAA Tournament this year due to COVID-19.
For the full volleyball schedule head to Cyclones.com.
