Iowa State's volleyball matches against Oklahoma originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hilton Coliseum were postponed on Thursday
In the announcement, Iowa State said the matches were postponed "per the Big 12's volleyball match interruption guidelines."
Iowa State and Oklahoma will work with the Big 12 to reschedule the two matches.
The Cyclones' next matches will now be against West Virginia Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
*This article will be updated with further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.