The Iowa State Cyclone volleyball team picked up three commitments Wednesday for its 2021 signing class.
The Cyclones signed Allie Petry, a defensive specialist/libero from Council Bluffs, Iowa, Addi Heidemann, a setter from Diller, Nebraska, and Brooke Stonestreet, an outside hitter and defensive specialist from Olathe, Kansas.
"She's another player that plays both outside and kind of a libero/DS type role and undersized a little bit but she's got great hops, which means she's a great athlete, which means that translates well to anything she does" Head Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch said of Petry in a Twitter video. "... Another player that we feel is going to add to our defense and our passing and just another awesome person."
Heidemann helped lead her team, the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins, to consecutive state championships.
"A very well-trained, polished, solid, just really, really solid player coming in," Johnson-Lynch said of Heidemann in a Twitter video. "She comes in with a ton of experience... when I think of Addi I just think calm, cool, collected, she's just really confident, steady, just solid person all the way through, and she plays like that."
Stonestreet is the last member of Iowa State's 2021 signing class.
"She is an awesome athlete, she's got big hops, so even though she's a little undersized as an outside, she still jumps well and hits high above the net and playing in a really high level," Johnson-Lynch said of Stonestreet in a Twitter video. "Her club team is one of the best in the country. She's playing just a high-level ball, great experience, been playing a long time, great culture person, just a good person, works her butt off, great student, you know just kind of the total package in her and her work ethic."
