The Iowa State volleyball team got swept in night one of the doubleheader against the No. 2 Baylor Bears.
The Cyclones move to 2-5 on the season and the Bears will go to 8-1 on the season, one game behind No. 1 Texas.
Iowa State was able to keep up with Baylor in the first two sets, but in the third set, Baylor pulled away and put the match away with a 3-0 win.
In the first set, Iowa State kept it close with Baylor, allowing them a margin of five points at the most and then cutting the lead again. However, the Cyclones' fight back was cut short after a kill by Baylor's Kara McGhee and the Bears took the first set 25-20.
The second set ended in a much closer score. After trading points most of the set, Baylor went on a run and went up on Iowa State 19-15.
After an attacking error from the Cyclones put the Bears at set point and brought the score to 24-20, Iowa State rallied and back-to-back-to-back kills from junior outside hitter Brooke Andersen, sophomore outside hitter Annie Hatch and then Andersen again brought the score to 24-23.
A timeout by Baylor stopped Iowa State's momentum and a kill from reigning Big 12 Player of the Year Yossiana Pressley ended the second set 25-23 Baylor.
The final set of the night looked much different from the first two, with Baylor taking control from the beginning. The Cyclones seemed to have no answer for the Bears' attack and lost the set 25-16.
On offense, Iowa State recorded only five less kills than Baylor, 36 to Baylor's 41, but it was the hitting percentage and service errors that did Iowa State in.
Iowa State had a .164 hitting percentage on the night, compared to Baylor's .255 percentage. In service errors, which directly lead to points, Iowa State recorded 10 to Baylor's five.
Junior right side hitter Eleanor Holthaus led Iowa State in kills with 11, and Andersen was right behind her with 10. Pressley led Baylor in kills with 11 as well.
In hitting percentages, senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera led the team with a .353 (minimum 10 attacks), and Marieke van der Mark led Baylor with a .500 hitting percentage (minimum 10 attacks).
Holthaus was also the team leader in points with 12 and van der Mark was Baylor's leader in points with 11.5.
Redshirt junior middle blocker Avery Rhodes did not play due to what appeared to be a foot or ankle injury.
Iowa State will be back to face Baylor again at 4 p.m. Saturday in Hilton Coliseum.
