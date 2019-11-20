Iowa State looked to avenge its home loss on October 12 in Ames, Iowa, to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, by beating them in Lubbock, Texas, on Wednesday.
Things looked to be going its way as Iowa State won the first set 26-24, but Texas Tech took the momentum by winning the second and third set.
Texas Tech took the fourth set 25-20 and won the match 3-1, giving Iowa State its first loss of the season after it won the first set.
Iowa State jumped ahead early in the first set 8-3, thanks to Texas Tech’s poor hitting of -.444 to begin the set. However, Texas Tech went on a 5-0 run to tie the set because of three errors by Iowa State, one kill by sophomore outside hitter Brooke Kanas and a service ace by defensive specialist Kylie Rittman.
The Cyclones went on to hold a 22-16 lead in the set, but the Lady Raiders went on an 8-2 run to tie the set at 24.
Back-to-back kills by senior outside hitter Josie Herbst gave the Cyclones the 26-24 edge in the first set.
Both teams were evenly matched in the second set as neither team held a lead larger than three before the set was tied at ten all.
Iowa State held its largest lead of the second set at 20-15 while hitting .346. At this point, Herbst had ten kills while hitting .588.
Texas Tech once again went on a late run in a set; this time, it went on an 8-2 run to take a 23-22 lead in the second set. Iowa State tied the set at 24, but a kill by junior middle blocker Allison White and a service ace by sophomore setter Alex Kirby gave the Lady Raiders the 26-24 victory in set two.
In the third set, both teams played each other evenly midway through, as the set was tied at 13. Texas Tech held a 20-19 lead when it went on a 5-1 run to take the third set 25-21.
The Lady Raiders held a slight edge in the fourth set, leading for most of the set but not by more than three points.
After the Cyclones brought their deficit to one at 17-16, the Lady Raiders scored four answered to extend its lead to 21-16. The Lady Raiders didn’t let the set slip away and they won the set 25-20 as well as the match 3-1.
