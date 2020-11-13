In night one of two for Iowa State volleyball against Kansas, the Cyclones lost to the Jayhawks three sets to two.
The loss extended a seven-game losing streak for the Cyclones to eight, with their last win coming against Texas Tech on Oct. 2.
Iowa State took a dominating lead in the beginning of the first set, going up 6-1 before Kansas called for a timeout. Iowa State maintained control coming out of the timeout, going up by as much as eight points, but the Jayhawks fought back to bring it within two at 15-13.
The Cyclones sat at set point as Kansas went on a 3-0 scoring run before Iowa State called a timeout and junior outside hitter Brooke Andersen ended the first set with a kill. Iowa State won set one 25-23.
Set two started off closer as the Jayhawks and Cyclones came out exchanging points, tying it up and one team going up and tying it up again. It continued this way up until point 11, where Kansas went up by two, but Iowa State quickly tied it back up and took a two-point lead themselves.
That lasted a little longer, until the Jayhawks tied it up, regained the lead and never lost it, winning the second set 25-20.
Kansas began the third set strong, grabbing a 9-5 lead over Iowa State early. Kansas maintained the lead for most of the set, until Iowa State raced back to tie it late in the game at point 20.
The Cyclones took the lead late after senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera surpassed her previous season high of 11 kills and got her 12th kill of the night to put Iowa State up 23-22. Iowa State finished the set with back-to-back kills from Herrera and senior setter Piper Mauck to win 25-22.
The Jayhawks once again got off to a strong start in set four, notching a 6-2 lead early on and only building from that, going up 10-4 before Iowa State called for a challenge on a net fault by Kansas.
The Cyclones won the challenge, which proved to be just the momentum shift they needed to get back in the game. Iowa State made quick work after they won the challenge and tied it back up 14.
However, that didn’t last long as Kansas went back up on the Cyclones and didn’t let up, taking the fourth set 25-19 to force a fifth set.
The fifth and final set started close and remained close throughout the set, with the largest margin through the whole set being three points. Kansas got to 15 points first, but as Iowa State was at 14, the Jayhawks had to get to 16 points. The Cyclones tied it at 15 as well, but that was where it stopped, with the Jayhawks getting their final two points of the match off a service error from Iowa State and a kill from Kansas’ Jenny Mosser.
Herrera had a career night Friday, recording a career high 20 kills, which also led the team. She was also the leader in hitting percentage (minimum 10 total attacks), with a .375 percentage.
For the Jayhawks, graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser led in kills with 25 and hitting percentage with a .338.
The Cyclones had a .198 hitting percentage to Kansas’ .218 percentage.
Redshirt freshman middle blocker Abby Greiman led the Cyclones in blocks with four, while junior middle blocker Rachel Langs led Kansas with seven. Iowa State had nine total blocks and Kansas had eight.
Iowa State junior outside hitter Brooke Andersen also had an efficient night, notching a double double with 10 kills and 15 digs.
