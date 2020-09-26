In night two of the Cyclones' doubleheader with the Wildcats, Kansas State routed Iowa State in four sets.
Set four came down to a challenge by Iowa State Head Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch after a hit by sophomore outside hitter Annie Hatch was blocked by freshman middle blocker Kadye Fernholz.
Johnson-Lynch challenged Fernholz blocked the ball out of bounds, but a review confirmed the ball was on the line and gave the Wildcats a 25-23 set victory and 3-1 match win.
The Cyclones began the night slow as they lost the first set 25-16.
Iowa State had a hitting percentage of .175 compared to Kansas State's .419 in the first set.
Over the four sets, it was fairly even. Iowa State ended the night with 87 points to Kansas State's 89 and the Cyclones had more kills than the Wildcats — 57 to their 53.
After Iowa State got going after the first set, its hitting percentage became more even with Kansas State's. The Cyclones finished with a hitting percentage of .223 and the Wildcats finished with a hitting percentage of .236.
Defensively, Iowa State had three solo blocks and 12 total blocks while Kansas State had two solo blocks and 11.5 total.
Senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera led Iowa State in blocks with five.
Michal Schuler was out again with an ankle injury with junior outside hitter Brooke Andersen taking her place, once again being effective for the Cyclones.
Andersen was tied for first with Hatch in kills with 12 and was second with in points scored with 15.
Andersen had a hitting percentage of .119, one solo block and two assisted blocks.
Hatch was another player who had a solid night, tying Andersen in kills, leading the team in points scored with 17 and also leading the team in aces with four.
Hatch ended the night with a .273 hitting percentage and also recorded a solo block.
Both teams also recorded many errors throughout the night.
Iowa State had 24 attacking errors, four service errors and three blocking errors total while Kansas State had 20 attacking errors on the night, four service errors and two blocking errors.
Next up for Iowa State will be Texas Tech on Friday and Saturday for a doubleheader at Hilton Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.