In an interview with the Iowa State Daily on Wednesday, Iowa State volleyball Head Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch gave updates on big injury news for the Cyclones with the spring season starting Feb. 25.
Johnson-Lynch said junior outside hitter Brooke Andersen is out for the spring season with a "small" wrist fracture and sophomore outside hitter Michal Schuler is out "indefinitely" because of surgery she had on the ankle she injured in the fall season.
Andersen and Schuler are two of four players Iowa State had in the fall but won't have in the spring as senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera is training with the Argentina National Team and setter Jenna Brandt transferred to Northern Iowa in the offseason.
Andersen ranked second on the team with her 151 kills in the fall season and ranked in the top five in assists, digs, blocks and service aces as well.
Schuler had 12 kills in the fall season and served in a backup role for most of the season.
This article will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.