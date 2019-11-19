The last time Iowa State Cyclones and the Texas Tech Red Raiders faced off against one another, the Raid Raiders defeated the Cyclones 3-1 on their own home court at Hilton Coliseum.

That matchup was on October 12. Fast forward five weeks later and Iowa State is aiming for revenge against Texas Tech on Wednesday.

“We’re a totally different team now then we were then,” said Iowa State freshman outside hitter Brooke Anderson. “We’re better defensively, we’ve picked up our blocking and we’ve fixed a lot of things.”

Wednesday’s matchup begins at 6 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders ended their six-game losing streak by escaping defeat against the West Virginia Mountaineers, earning a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Texas Tech has a 15-12 (5-8 in the Big 12) record this season and are in fifth place out of nine teams in the Big 12. Success at home and on the road have been virtually the same for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech is 6-5 on the road this season, 6-4 at home and 3-3 in neutral site games.

One of those road victories this season came against Iowa State. Iowa State head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch believes that match was not one of the better matches her team has played so far this season.

“We’ve got to play a heck of a lot better, we weren’t sharp when we played them,” Johnson-Lynch said. “We’ve got to be better prepared and handle the ball a lot better.”

Since losing at home to the Red Raiders, the Cyclones have won six out of their last eight matches.

In this stretch of matches, sophomore right-side player Eleanor Holthaus has been on a tear.

Holthaus has hit at least .290 in all but one of the last eight matches, to go along with hitting 12.1 kills per game.

Against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday, Holthaus had a double-double, her third in the last eight matches, hitting 19 kills and digging 14 balls.

Her strong showing against the Sooners earned her the honor of the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

IMG_8204.jpg Eleanor Holthaus serves against Kansas State on Oct. 26. The Cyclones beat the Wildcats 3-0.

“She’s able to terminate any set you give her,” freshman libero Michal Schuler said. “She’s also a really good leader and she gives myself and other players confidence.”

Holthaus is the second Cyclone this season to earn a Big 12 Player of the Week honor, the first being redshirt sophomore middle blocker Avery Rhodes who earned the Big 12 defensive player of the week on September 2.