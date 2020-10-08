The Iowa State Cyclones had a tall task in facing the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on Thursday.
Texas' height and length advantage got the best of the Iowa State volleyball team and won 3-0 in Austin, Texas.
Attacking errors cost Iowa State as it committed 20 of them while Texas committed just seven. Iowa State had a low hitting percentage of .133 against Texas, thanks to Texas' tall middle blockers that combined for seven blocks.
Texas had a .378 hitting percentage. Texas outside hitter Logan Eggleston, who is the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, led all attackers with 14 kills.
Her teammate, sophomore middle blocker Molly Phillips, led all attackers in hitting percentage with a .727 averaged. She also had eight kills.
Iowa State junior outside hitter Brooke Andersen led all Cyclones with nine kills.
Senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera led the Cyclones in hitting percentage, hitting a team-high .300.
Iowa State was in arm's length with Texas in the first two sets of the match.
Texas led for the majority of set one but Iowa State kept its deficit to five points.
That was until Texas scored the last five out of six points in the set to win it 25-19.
The Cyclones had the chance to win the second set as it trailed by only one point (22-21) late in set two.
Back-to-back kills by sophomore outside hitter Skylar Fields gave the Longhorns the 25-22 victory in set two.
Iowa State struggled in the first half of the third set, as it trailed 13-5 and had a .000 hitting percentage at that point.
Iowa State needed a third set comeback to win the set but that wasn't in the cards as Texas won third set (score) and won Thursday's match three sets to zero.
In the third set, Iowa State had a .030 hitting percentage.
Texas and Iowa State play the second half of their doubleheader at 7 p.m. Friday on Longhorn Network.
Iowa State has never beat Texas on the road in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.