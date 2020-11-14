With a win against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, the Iowa State Cyclones ended an eight-match losing streak.
After dominating sets three and four, Iowa State won the match 3-1.
The Cyclones outscored the Jayhawks 50-30 in sets three and four combined.
Iowa State junior right-side player Eleanor Holthaus had a double-double, 12 kills and 10 digs, her fourth of the season, first since Oct. 3 against Texas Tech.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Andersen led Iowa State and all hitters in kills with 14.
As a team, Iowa State had a .236 hitting percentage, while Kansas hit only .108.
Graduate transfer Jenny Mosser, who had 25 kills for Kansas on Friday, had only eight on Saturday and had a low hitting percentage of .027.
Iowa State’s defensive shut down Kansas’ offense early in the first set.
While leading 11-5 in the set, Iowa State caused Kansas to make six attacking errors and held it to a bad hitting percentage of -0.308 at that point.
After leading 15-12, Iowa State allowed Kansas to score six out of the next seven points and Kansas led 18-16.
Iowa State tied it at 18, but Kansas scored the next seven out of nine points to win the set 25-20.
Kansas finished set one with a .175 hitting percentage, while Iowa State hit .054.
The Jayhawks led 15-11 in set two, thanks to a 6-1 scoring run, but the Cyclones battled back to tie it at 17.
The Cyclones led 23-21 towards the end of the second set.
A service error by Iowa State junior outside hitter Brooke Andersen and sophomore outside hitter Annie Hatch tied things at 23.
Holthaus and Hatch got kills to seal set two, 25-23 in Iowa State’s favor.
The Cyclones completely controlled set three, winning it 25-16 and out hitting the Cyclones .323 to .032 in the set.
Iowa State shut down Kansas again in the fourth set, winning it 25-14.
Offensively, Iowa State was too much for Kansas to handle as Iowa State had a .455 hitting percentage in the set.
Kansas and Iowa State are both 3-9 this season and tied for sixth in the Big 12.
