A former Iowa State volleyball player, Alexis Conaway, has signed a contract to play professionally for Rote Raben in Vilsbiburg, Germany.
Conaway was a middle blocker for Iowa State the four years she was there 2014-2017.
During her time with the Cyclones, Conaway was named Big 12 All-Freshman Team her freshman year, Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team her sophomore year and Academic All-Big 12 First Team her sophomore, junior and senior year.
She was also named All-Big 12 First Team twice — sophomore and junior year.
After Iowa State, Conaway took a break from volleyball, only to eventually come back about a year later to be a volunteer assistant coach at LSU.
During her time at LSU, Conaway found herself talking to an agent to get back into professional volleyball. Eventually, she signed with LiigaPloki in Finland.
Conaway was a 2019-2020 Finnish Cup Winner with LiigaPloki.
