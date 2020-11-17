Iowa State volleyball's senior libero Izzy Enna earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, Iowa State volleyball announced Tuesday.
The award comes after the Cyclones went 1-1 against Kansas in Iowa State's last home matches of the fall season.
Enna had a career high 27 digs during Friday's match against the Jayhawks and recorded 24 during Saturday's win over Kansas. She had 5.67 digs per set for the week, best in the Big 12.
Enna also leads the Big 12 and ranks 12th nationally at 4.70 digs per set, according to the announcement. She has had five 20-dig matches so far this season and at least 10 digs in each match.
Enna notched her 1,000th career dig against West Virginia on Nov. 7, just the 17th player in Iowa State history to do so, and she now has 1,058 career digs to her name, ranking 15th in Iowa State history.
According to the announcement, this is Iowa State volleyball's first weekly award of the season and Enna's second Defensive Player of the Year, her first coming in the last weekend of the 2018 season.
