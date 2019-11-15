Iowa State claimed third place in the Big 12 with a 3-1 win over Oklahoma on Friday.
Both teams had poor hitting nights, but it was the Cyclones, who were able to be stronger on the defensive end to win the match 25-23, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25.
Oklahoma hit .059 on the night as the Cyclones recorded 12 blocks during the match-with the Cyclones hitting a pedestrian.195. Both teams exactly 28 attacking errors during the match.
Leading the way for the Cyclones on the offensive end was Eleanor Holthaus and Avery Rhodes. Holthaus had 19 kills and hit .310 while Rhodes had 14 kills and hit .400.
Outside of those two players, no hitter hit above .225 for the Cyclones.
Coincidently, both players also both had strong defensive nights. Both players had five block assists and Holthaus had the third most digs on the team with 14.
Piper Mauck and Brooke Andersen both had 15 digs.
Mauck was instrumental in the Cyclone offense and accounted 46 of the Cyclones’ 53 assists.
Looking ahead, the Cyclones have three more conference games including a bout with Texas.
